Backpacks for Success

press release:The 23nd Annual Back To School Celebration will be held from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 Noon at Madison College - Truax Campus (1701 Wright Street, Madison, WI) Saturday, 12 August 2017.

Our goal is to ensure a wonderful & meaningful start of the 2017 - 2018 school year for all students of our Community.

Over the past 22 years,the 100 Black Men of Madison has provided more than 32,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to area youth.

During 2017, the Back to School Celebration will endeavor to provide school supplies and this year, "vital services and exposures" to more than two (2000) thousand economically disadvantaged youth and their families.

In preparation for the distribution of school supplies at the 2017 Back To School Celebration, the Annual Stuffing Party will be held on 10 August 2017, at Madison College

Last year, more than 200 individuals representing 34 partner organizations as well as numerous individuals of our Community assisted members of the 100 Black Men of Madison in this preparatory activity.