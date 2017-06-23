Bacon, Brew & BBQ Festival

press release: The 4th annual Bacon, Brew and BBQ Fest will be held at Angell Park in Sun Prairie This is a 21+ ticketed event that includes over 120 craft beers, bacon infused foods & BBQ to sample. Live music on 2 stages, Human Foosball & volleyball will be included.

VIP 1-6, GA 2-6 and Beer only 2-6 pm. June 24, 2017

Cover: VIP, 85.00 – GA – 60.00 – Beer only 40.00. Tickets are available at Cannery Wine and Spirits, Trixies Liquor, City View Liquors and Harleys Liquor or at www.bbbfest.com.

Music schedule:

Friday: Main Stage: Thirsty Jones 5-7pm, Denim N Leather 7:30 -10pm. Harley Davidson Stage: Kelsey Miles Band Friday 5-7pm, Mars Hall 7:30 -10pm

Saturday: Main Stage: Teddy Davenport 1-2:15pm, Go Play God 2:45-4pm, Fall II Rise 4-30 -6pm. Harley Davidson Stage: The Mannish Boys 1-2:15pm, Michael Alexander and Big Whiskey 2:45-4pm, Vinyl Thunder 4:30 -6pm