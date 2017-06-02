Bad Ass Women Artists
Stone Fence 2322 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Friday June 2, 6pm-9pm
For the First Friday in June we are Paying Tribute to all of the amazing creative and artistic women who have helped make the Stone Fence a success over the years. Over 17 Artists!
Check our Facebook page for a rundown of the individual artists.
Live Music with Ellie Erickson and special guests!
Refreshments
Artwork will be on display until the end of June.
Free Event
