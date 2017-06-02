Bad Ass Women Artists

Friday June 2, 6pm-9pm

For the First Friday in June we are Paying Tribute to all of the amazing creative and artistic women who have helped make the Stone Fence a success over the years. Over 17 Artists!

Check our Facebook page for a rundown of the individual artists.

Live Music with Ellie Erickson and special guests!

Refreshments

Artwork will be on display until the end of June.

Free Event