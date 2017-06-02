Bad Ass Women Artists

Stone Fence 2322 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Friday June 2, 6pm-9pm

For the First Friday in June we are Paying Tribute to all of the amazing creative and artistic women who have helped make the Stone Fence a success over the years. Over 17 Artists!

Check our Facebook page for a rundown of the individual artists.

Live Music with Ellie Erickson and special guests!

Refreshments

Artwork will be on display until the end of June.

Free Event

Stone Fence 2322 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

608-238-4331

