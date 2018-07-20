press release:

THE BAD NEWS BEARS

USA | 1976 | 35mm | 102 min.

Director: Michael Ritchie; Cast: Walter Matthau, Tatum O’Neal, Vic Morrow

Alcoholic swimming pool cleaner Buttermaker (Matthau, in one of his finest hours onscreen) is hired to coach southern California’s worst little league baseball team, and foul-mouthed, under-aged chaos ensues. Ritchie’s mid-seventies satiric masterpiece careens from hilarity to poignance to clear-eyed social commentary faster than a home-run trot around the bases. The Bad News Bears is a comedy with real bite, and one of cinema’s best explorations of the boys of summer.

Summer Cinematheque/35mm Forever!

Our summer programming will provide due attention to the once standard and now increasingly rarified mode of motion picture exhibition via 35mm film prints. More than two thirds of our selections, an exciting array of international gems from throughout cinema history, will be shown on 35mm. Our other Summer picks include attractive new digital restorations of global movie classics, a sneak preview of one of the year’s best reviewed American indies, and a lovingly assembled collection of baseball-themed newsreels.

