Bad Wolves, From Ashes to New, Diamante

press release: Bad Wolves and From Ashes to New have announced the What’s In Your Head Tour, a co-headline tour featuring support from special guest and label-mate Diamante. Beginning on June 4th in Madison Wisconsin, this intimate club tour stretches across North America, including stops in Chicago, New York, and Minneapolis.

2018 has proven to be a breakout year for Bad Wolves, who are set to release their debut record, Disobey on May 11th via Eleven Seven Music. Earlier this year, the band released their cover of The Cranberries’ intergenerational hit, “Zombie” as a tribute to late frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan, who was set to reprise her iconic vocals on the track. Resonating with audiences across the globe, “Zombie” has topped global charts. The official music video has accumulated over 71 Million video views on FB and YouTube combined since its release.

× Expand "Zombie" by Bad Wolves

From Ashes to New will co-headline the tour in support of their new album The Future, out April 20 on E7LG imprint Better Noise Records, featuring the lead single “Crazy.” The Future showcases the Lancaster, PA-based band’s revamped lineup and sound. Consisting of founding front man/rapper/programmer Matt Brandyberry, guitarist Lance Dowdle, new vocalist Danny Case, and drummer Mat Madiro, From Ashes To New’s chemistry is undeniable on stage and on the new album, which sees the band expanding their musical palette and taking their blend of rock, hip/hop, pop, and metal to new heights.

Up-and-coming solo artist and Better Noise label-mate Diamante joins the tour as special guest and opening act. Having previously opened for Whitesnake and Steel Panther, the 21-year-old, turquoise-tressed, Mexican-Italian-American musician is sure to wow audiences with her signature brand of sultry attitude and rock swagger. Diamante’s debut album Coming In Hot - featuring the viral title track and lead single “Had Enough” - is out June 15th. It is produced and mixed by Howard Benson [Chris Cornell, Kelly Clarkson, My Chemical Romance, Halestorm]. Her 5-track collection Volume 1 is out now.