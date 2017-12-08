× Expand BADBADNOTGOOD

press release: Currently the most popular fusion experiment group, the Canadian band BADBADNOTGOOD defies genre. The quartet of jazzy hip hop musicians stepped into the spotlight when they were discovered by Tyler, The Creator in 2011. With originals and covers of songs from Waka Flocka Flame, A Tribe Called Quest, Odd Future, and Kanye West, the group quickly became the frontline for hip hop sampling and new wave jazz.

In 2012, BBNG backed Frank Ocean and Odd future both weekends at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Most recently, the band collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on "LUST," off his 2017 album, DAMN. Their fifth studio album, IV, featuring Kaytranada, Mick Jenkins, and Charlotte Day Wilson, was chosen as BBC Radio 6 Music's #1 album of the year.