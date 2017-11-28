RSVP for Badger Bioneers

press release:

Three local champions will earn the title of "Badger Bioneer" at Sustain Dane's 9th annual Badger Bioneers Conference. Nominated and selected by members of the greater Madison community, these awardees will be recognized for their pioneering work that fosters Big 'S' Sustainability, inclusive of a strong community, just economy, and healthy planet.

Badger Bioneers are individuals or teams who are moving the Greater Madison Region toward a happier, healthier future -- people who, in their professional or personal lives, are actively making change happen. They don't need to be famous, or work in a specific field, or have a fancy title. They just need to be people who care, who take action, and who are making a difference. Check out the Badger Bioneers Hall of Fame for a list of past awardees.

Through collaboration, innovation, and courage, this year's Badger Bioneers reach beyond boundaries and across sectors to improve the wellbeing of our neighbors and children, the strength of our economy, and the health of our environment.

Sustain Dane is pleased to announce the 2017 Badger Bioneers:

Aaron Perry, who founded the Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association after becoming the world’s first insulin-dependent African American diabetic to complete the challenging Ironman Triathlon. Perry made it his mission to ensure that African American men living in under-represented communities, who bear the heaviest burden of disease and poor health status, can live fuller and healthier lives.

Natasha Smith, Director of REAP’s Farm to School program, has been relentless in pursuing new ways the school district can support local, sustainable farms. Her work helps ensure that local, healthy and flavorful food is in school lunches year-round, decreasing transportation costs and environmental effects of shipping food for Madison schools across the country.

Project Green Teen at Shabazz City High School works to expose young adults to the core values of sustainability through life-changing, hands-on experiences. The service learning class takes students out of their comfort zones and focuses on real world problems and solutions, improving students’ personal and intellectual development.

Join these local champions for an evening of intimate dialogue and celebration at the 2017 Badger Bioneers Cocktail Party on Monday, September 25 from 6-8pm at Fresh Madison Market. This event raises funds to support scholarships to the Badger Bioneers Conference for those who would otherwise not be able to attend. Grab your tickets today to honor the awardees!

The 2017 Badger Bioneer Awardees will be interviewed on stage about their journey, their work, and their vision for the future at Sustain Dane's Badger Bioneers Conference on Wednesday, November 29 on the UW-Madison campus. Register now for the Early Bird rate.

Ticket information for the Badger Bioneers Conference on 11/29:

General - $125 (Early Bird) OR $175 after October 1

Sustainable Business Network member - $100 (Early Bird) OR $150 after October 1

Nonprofit/Senior/Student - $100

Ticket sales for the conference end on 11/28 at 5:30pm.