Badger Marble Club Show

press release: Marble collectors will show collections, appraisals, buy, sell, trade. Friday/Sat, show on Sunday.

October 27, 28, and Show 29, Howard Johnson Plaza Hotel, 3841 E. Washington Ave.

Cover charge/entry fee: No charge (vendor fee for tables at show, $25.)

Contact: Jim Stephenson, 608-225-1226, Bill Bass, 608-723-6138