Badger Marble Club Show

to Google Calendar - Badger Marble Club Show - 2017-10-29 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Badger Marble Club Show - 2017-10-29 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Badger Marble Club Show - 2017-10-29 09:00:00 iCalendar - Badger Marble Club Show - 2017-10-29 09:00:00

Howard Johnson Hotel 3841 E. Washington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Marble collectors will show collections, appraisals, buy, sell, trade. Friday/Sat, show on Sunday.

October 27, 28, and Show 29, Howard Johnson Plaza Hotel, 3841 E. Washington Ave.

Cover charge/entry fee: No charge (vendor fee for tables at show, $25.)

Contact: Jim Stephenson, 608-225-1226, Bill Bass, 608-723-6138

Info
Howard Johnson Hotel 3841 E. Washington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Special Interests
608-225-1226
to Google Calendar - Badger Marble Club Show - 2017-10-29 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Badger Marble Club Show - 2017-10-29 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Badger Marble Club Show - 2017-10-29 09:00:00 iCalendar - Badger Marble Club Show - 2017-10-29 09:00:00