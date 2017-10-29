Badger Marble Club Show
Howard Johnson Hotel 3841 E. Washington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Marble collectors will show collections, appraisals, buy, sell, trade. Friday/Sat, show on Sunday.
October 27, 28, and Show 29, Howard Johnson Plaza Hotel, 3841 E. Washington Ave.
Cover charge/entry fee: No charge (vendor fee for tables at show, $25.)
Contact: Jim Stephenson, 608-225-1226, Bill Bass, 608-723-6138
Info
Howard Johnson Hotel 3841 E. Washington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Special Interests