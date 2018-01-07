Badger State Pom & Dance Showdown

Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: You asked for it & we deliver because every team deserves to compete on the state level!  We are thrilled to welcome you to the 5th annual Showdown of Wisconsin’s finest pom & dance teams at the ALLIANT CENTER! Come show-off all of your hard work & enjoy our special honorary, inspirational guest performers as well!  Varsity teams will love divisions based on their team size & coaches are always FREE! The awesome award opportunities include: WI State All*Star Honors, 2018 Sportsmanship Team of the Year & the chance for FREE Poms & State Champ Tshirts.  You must add this to your competition calendar in 2018, Wisconsin! 

Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713
262-255-9581
