press release: Badger State Large Cars and Big Rigs will be hosting the event – and the organization guarantees that there will be something for everyone. Family-friendly events and entertainment will be scheduled all weekend long. A children’s play area will entertain the smallest of truck enthusiasts. There will also be a variety of booths available for shopping from local vendors. Food vendors will be offering an assortment of food and snacks for the duration of the event. Three hundred trucks are expected to fill the Dodge County Fairgrounds on July 28-30, 2017 when the Badger State Truck show comes to town. Hundreds of semi-truck tractors and trailers will be available for viewing for the duration of the three-day event. Spectators are welcome, FREE admission and parking all weekend.