Annual show, 8/18-20, showgrounds along Sand Road, off Hwy. 33 north of Baraboo, with flea market 8 am-5 pm. badgersteamandgas.com.

Greater than five acres of outdoor flea market with more than 600 vendor sites.

Also an additional 40+ vendor indoor sites in the craft building.