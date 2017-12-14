Bah Humbug! Beating Adultitis and Learning to Enjoy the Woo

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Dream Big: It's the time of year for experiencing joy and creating memories with loved ones: but the busyness of the season can drive us batty! Jason Kotecki, co-founder of Escape Adulthood, will be sharing his anti-Adultitis message to help us learn to “enjoy the woo” by stressing less and fill life with more fun, happiness and curiosity. Give yourself a gift that will last all year long and break free from the limitations that might be holding you back from a life of awesome.

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
