Bah Humbug! Beating Adultitis and Learning to Enjoy the Woo

Dream Big: It's the time of year for experiencing joy and creating memories with loved ones: but the busyness of the season can drive us batty! Jason Kotecki, co-founder of Escape Adulthood, will be sharing his anti-Adultitis message to help us learn to “enjoy the woo” by stressing less and fill life with more fun, happiness and curiosity. Give yourself a gift that will last all year long and break free from the limitations that might be holding you back from a life of awesome.