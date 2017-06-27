Balancing Human Connection with Automation

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: In this day and age, customers expect the speed and efficiency of automated service, yet still crave the warmth of human connection. So how do you, as a business owner, appeal to these consumer demands? Sam Boonin, VP of Product Strategy at Zendesk, shares omni channel strategies that will help you build better relationships with your customers. Learn how to use social media, chat, text, and embedded support to further your business dream.

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

