Bald Eagle Watching Days

Friday Evening, January 13 (talk by naturalist David Stokes) and Saturday, January 14, 2017

Each winter, bald eagles gather in the Sauk Prairie area due to a unique combination of factors.  For winter survival, eagles need open water for fishing, undeveloped shoreline with large trees for perching, and sheltered valleys for night time roosting.

Eagle watching is best during the morning when the birds are most active fishing and are frequently seen perching in trees along the river. Spotting scopes are available for your use at Ferry Bluff Eagle Council’s Overlook in Prairie du Sac.

We hope that by bringing people together to share the thrill of watching eagles and to learn about their needs and habits, we can strengthen our collective commitment to preserving this precious resource.  For your enjoyment and others, please watch eagles without disturbing them.  Stay in your car except at the Overlook.

