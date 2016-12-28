Bald Eagle Watching Tours

press release: In January and February FBEC volunteers guide eagle watching bus tours on Saturday mornings. Participants should meet at the Cedarberry Inn on Phillips Blvd. (Hwy 12) for a 10:00 a.m. departure time. The tour is one hour long and visits the dam, VFW Park and Prairie du Sac overlook, sites where eagles are regularly seen.

Sat 1/7/17 10:00 a.m.

Sat 1/14/17 Eagle Days! Tours are free.

Sat 1/21/17 10:00 a.m.

Sat 1/28/17 10:00 a.m.

Sat 2/4/17 10:00 a.m.

Sat 2/11/17 10:00 a.m.

Sat 2/18/17 10:00 a.m.