Bald Eagle Watching Tours

Cedarberry Inn, Sauk City 855 Phillips Blvd., Sauk City, Wisconsin 53585

press release: In January and February FBEC volunteers guide eagle watching bus tours on Saturday mornings. Participants should meet at the Cedarberry Inn on Phillips Blvd. (Hwy 12) for a 10:00 a.m. departure time. The tour is one hour long and visits the dam, VFW Park and Prairie du Sac overlook, sites where eagles are regularly seen.

Sat  1/7/17 10:00 a.m.

Sat 1/14/17 Eagle Days! Tours are free.

Sat  1/21/17 10:00 a.m.

Sat  1/28/17 10:00 a.m.

Sat  2/4/17 10:00 a.m.

Sat  2/11/17 10:00 a.m.

Sat  2/18/17 10:00 a.m.

Cedarberry Inn, Sauk City 855 Phillips Blvd., Sauk City, Wisconsin 53585

608-643-6625

