Ballet Saturday

press release:Saturday, March 4, 2017 - 9:30am to 11:30am, Chorus Public House, 154 W. Main St., Stoughton

Enjoy a piece from the upcoming Alice in Wonderland ballet, performed by Dance Wisconsin. Learn about costuming, choreography and how the sets are design to tell the Alice in Wonderland story. Following the presentation, dancers will teach children the "butterfly" dance from the ballet. 

9:30 - 10am

Social time with light refreshments, art projects and library book display

10 - 11am

Alice in Wonderland Presentation

11-11:30am

Social time with light refreshments, art projects and library book display

Feel free to wear your dance clothing and don't forget your camera. This is a FREE all ages program sponsored by the Stoughton Public Library.

Parking is available in the rear of the building.

Theater & Dance

