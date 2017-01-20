Ballet Saturday

press release:Saturday, March 4, 2017 - 9:30am to 11:30am, Chorus Public House, 154 W. Main St., Stoughton
Enjoy a piece from the upcoming Alice in Wonderland ballet, performed by Dance Wisconsin. Learn about costuming, choreography and how the sets are design to tell the Alice in Wonderland story. Following the presentation, dancers will teach children the "butterfly" dance from the ballet.
9:30 - 10am
Social time with light refreshments, art projects and library book display
10 - 11am
Alice in Wonderland Presentation
11-11:30am
Social time with light refreshments, art projects and library book display
Feel free to wear your dance clothing and don't forget your camera. This is a FREE all ages program sponsored by the Stoughton Public Library.
Parking is available in the rear of the building.
