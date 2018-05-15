Ballroom Basics for Balance

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: Learn the basic moves of ballroom and other dances, as well as how they can help you improve your balance and reduce your risk of falling. Physical therapist and dance instructor Susan Frikken will provide a balance evaluation to help you understand your risk and track your progress. No experience and no partner required--come dance the afternoon away! Register by calling 608-824-1780.

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
Seniors
608-824-1780
