Please join us for the second in a series of programs for 'Older Americans Month'. Ballroom Basics for Balance (BB4B) is a fun way to improve balance and prevent the risk of falls! Learn basic dance steps of some popular ballroom and other dances you can practice on your own, and learn why these can help with balance. No dance experience or partner needed. This class is for you if you can move around on your own with or without a walking aide, and you feel that you can see and hear well enough to participate in a group class. Registration is required! Please call 266-6300 or register online at madisonpubliclibrary.org