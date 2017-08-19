Baraboo Hills Bike Trek

press release: The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin is hosting a series of trips called Wayfarer Wanderings geared towards 20 and 30 something young professionals. It’s for folks who want to meet new people, learn something new and get outside!

Saturday, August 19 (Raindate: Sunday, August 20), 7:30AM-5:00PM, Devil’s Lake State Park South Shore

Cost: $15

Join us on a 40-mile bike ride through the scenic Baraboo Hills. You'll not only learn about the Baraboo Hills and its fascinating geology, but feel it! Led by father and son Mike and Angus Mossman, this is a moderately strenuous, hilly circuit spanning both the north and south ranges of the Baraboo Valley circling through the ridges and hollows. Stop to discuss the topography, geology and ecology. Take a few very short walks to discover natural and cultural features, and meet a couple very interesting people along the way!