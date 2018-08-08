Barbacoa, Panchromatic Steel, Skai Academy

press release: The Jazz at Five performance schedule is up! Check out our exciting 25th Anniversary 2018 performance schedule at www.jazzatfive.org. This season features two national performers - Lao Tizer and Geoffrey Keezer – and eight local/regional performing groups.

Performance dates are Wednesday nights - August 8, 15, 22, and September 5. Each evening will kick-off at 4 pm with a performance from a local youth group and followed by featured performers at 5 and 6:45.