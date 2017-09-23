Bark & Wine

Dane County Humane Society 5132 Voges Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53718

press release: Join Dane County Humane Society for our 15th annual Bark & Wine event this fall! 

Saturday, September 23, 2017,5132 Voges Road

Wine  *  Hors d'oeuvres  *  Live Music  *  Puppy Snuggles

One of the best ways to get involved and make a BIG impact for DCHS is to become a Bark & Wine sponsor. Our sponsors get to join us at Bark & Wine and receive many recognition benefits before, during and after the event. We have levels from $500 up to $5,000, so individuals or businesses of any size can find a perfect fit. 

Please consider supporting DCHS as a Bark & Wine sponsor to provide direct support to our lifesaving programs.

608-838-0413

