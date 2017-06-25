press release: June 25, 12:00pm - 4:00pm, Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona)

Help Support Dane County Dog Parks! In honor of the 25th anniversary of the Dane County Dog Parks, Wisconsin Brewing Company is hosting the "Barks for Parks!" celebration at their facility in Verona. This afternoon of fun will include live music, food, and entertainment for both two- and four-legged friends and family.

Proceeds from this celebration will support Dane County Dog Parks and be used for upgrades, expansion, and special projects. Please note that dogs must be on a 6’ static leash and be current on vaccinations. Dogs must be people and animal friendly.

Admission: $5 per person ages 8 and up; $15 per family; Children 7 and under are free. Dogs are free!

Visit Barks for Parks! Website for event information, Barks for Parks! dog rules, and list of event sponsors.