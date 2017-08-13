Barley Wine

HotelRED-The Wise 1501 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release:  We'll now have a live band playing every second Sunday of the month from 10am-noon. Enjoy friends and family, all while listening to local jazz musicians.

Our August musician will be Barley Wine. Barley Wine is a jazz/blues trio comprised of vocalist Molly Ford, guitarist Chris Castro, and bassist Claire Kannapell. The trio performs classic standards from songwriters such as Duke Ellington, Cole Porter, George Gershwin and more.

HotelRED-The Wise 1501 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
608-819-8230
