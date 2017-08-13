press release: We'll now have a live band playing every second Sunday of the month from 10am-noon. Enjoy friends and family, all while listening to local jazz musicians.

Our August musician will be Barley Wine. Barley Wine is a jazz/blues trio comprised of vocalist Molly Ford, guitarist Chris Castro, and bassist Claire Kannapell. The trio performs classic standards from songwriters such as Duke Ellington, Cole Porter, George Gershwin and more.