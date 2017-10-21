press release: Come join in the fun of the Old-time Barn Danc #11 out on the farm at The O'Brien Barn, 552 Glenway Rd, Brooklyn.

This event is in the spirit of family fun so Come One, Come All! Open to all Ages! The Evening will start with a Potluck Dinner @ 5:30pm. Come meet some friends and neighbors and bring your favorite dish to pass and own beverage(s) for the evening.

The Old-Time Barn Dance #11 @ 7pm will start with LIVE DANCE MUSIC! performed by the The BriarPickers with special guests and dance caller Mike Mossman.

***Special guest performances by The Radio Wranglers.

Plus: Oregon-Brooklyn Food Pantry Collection Night! Info: www.obfp.org/ for donation needs. (No expired food items please)

-A $10. per adult donation will be collected at the door

***Feel free to pass along to your friends***