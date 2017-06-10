Saturday, June 10 - The second annual Silverwood Barn Dance!

5:00-8:30 p.m. Come and try our traditional square dance with Tim Jenkins, Wisconsin Driftless area dance caller and an old-time band. Proceeds from this event will benefit Silverwood's interpretive/education projects. Refreshments will be available. Tickets are available online at: http://silverwoodbarndance.brownpapertickets.com​

Adults - $10 / Ages 12-20 - $5 / < 12 - free

For more information www.silverwoodpark.org

