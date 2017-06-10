Barn Dance

Silverwood County Park, Edgerton 771 Silver Ln., Edgerton, Wisconsin 53534

Saturday, June 10 - The second annual Silverwood Barn Dance!

5:00-8:30 p.m.  Come and try our traditional square dance with  Tim Jenkins, Wisconsin Driftless area dance caller and an old-time band.  Proceeds from this  event will benefit Silverwood's  interpretive/education projects. Refreshments will be available. Tickets are available online at: http://silverwoodbarndance.brownpapertickets.com​

Adults - $10 / Ages 12-20 - $5 / < 12 - free

5pm to 8:30pm - For more information www.silverwoodpark.org

Dancing, Fundraisers

Visit Event Website

608-224-3730

