Barstool Open

press release: Mini Golf at Bars. Need we say more? 4 people to a team with a cost of $50. All proceeds go to RISE, formerly Community Partnerships & Center for Families & Local Lion's Club charities.

Pre-Registration will be held at the Double U on Friday April 6, 5-7pm. Pick up your score card and golf ball early to beat the Saturday morning rush!

Check-In/Day of Registration is 8-10am at The Double U on April 7 - 620 University Ave. Shotgun start at 10am (must be 21 years of age or older to participate)

-There will be 12+ participating bars (Wandos, Chasers, Whiskey Jacks, etc....)

-The Double U will be selling breakfast

-Bud Light will hand out free golf balls

-PUTTERS WILL BE PROVIDED!

For more information on the Bud Light #barstoolopen, call Cat at 608-834-2337 ext 7266 and leave a voicemail. Or email at CathrynC@wisconsindistribu tors.com

Official Rules:

1) All rulings by Event Official are final.

2) No practice Shots.

3) All balls hit out of bounds result in a 1 stroke penalty.

4) Official Judges score all Scorecards at each hole.

5) 5 Stoke maximum per hole.