Bartell Theatre 20th Anniversary Season Announcement

press release: The Bartell Community Theatre Foundation, a Madison not-for-profit organization, announces that the 2017-2018 season of shows will be their 20th season. In addition to several shows from the initial years being re-mounted, programs will include one-night only special events (including a world premiere of a Stephen Sondheim script) as fundraisers and rewards for local supporters. The Bartell is also launching a $150,000 endowment fundraiser with a matching $150,000 grant from an anonymous patron.

The full list of all shows will be announced May 2, 2017 at 7pm at a cocktail party at the Bartell that is open to all.

The Bartell Theatre, located at 113 East Mifflin Street (just off the Capitol Square) in Madison has been a home to community theatre companies since 1998. Currently six resident companies (Madison Theatre Guild, Strollers Theatre, Madison Ballet, Mercury Players Theatre, StageQ, KRASS) share the space. Collectively they sold over 13,000 tickets last season.

“They said it wouldn’t last…,” said Bartell Board President John Penisten “was a common phrase when the Bartell, formally the Esquire Theatre, was remodeled into a 2-stage theatre space.” The building dates back to 1906 and has been, over the years, a Depression-era dance hall, a meeting space, a bowling alley, movie theatre and for 20 years, a theatre co-op. “The concept of a theatre co-op is a business model that’s unique to this Madison institution, Penisten added. “The idea that multiple theatre companies could share a common space and grow from cooperation was seen as an unsustainable business model.”

The yearly fundraiser campaign stems from an anonymous patron offering a matching $150,000 grant. The hope is to raise a total of $300,000 to create an endowment fund to help offset future expenses in maintaining the building and stages to allow the theatre companies to keep ticket prices low.

Kicking off the season will be a new play, commissioned by Madison Theatre Guild called “From Awkward Spaces: The Story of the Bartell and the Journey to Permanence” that will dramatize the Bartell Theatre story. October 24 will be a world premiere of Stephen Sondheim’s “Rats in the Wall,” an early script he wrote as an adaption of a HP Lovecraft horror story. This one-night-only play will be produced as part of an evening of family-friendly Halloween inspired shorts that will be recorded and broadcast globally on the web.