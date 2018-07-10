press release: Join us Tuesday, July 10, to celebrate summer with Vera Court's Baseball & BBQ! Start off the evening with a delicious BBQ dinner at Warner Park's Rainbow Shelter from 5pm-7pm. Then, we'll head over to the Madison Mallards for the 7:05pm baseball game against the Kenosha Kingfish.

This fun, family-friendly community event is open to anyone and everyone! Plus, it's FREE!

Baseball & BBQ is capped at 300 guests, so RSVP is required. You may RSVP by contacting Rebecca by email at rebeccar@veracourt.org or by phone at 608-246-8372. Those who RSVP will receive both a meal and a ticket to the game.

This event is free in order to make it available to everyone. However, donations are always appreciated (suggested donation of $10-25). It is because of awesome community donors like you that we are able to provide free summer camp to Vera Court kids. Thank you!