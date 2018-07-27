press release:

BASEBALL RARITIES

USA | DCP | 120 min.

Baseball maven Dave Filipi, director of film and video at the Wexner Center in Columbus, Ohio, presents this special compilation drawn from the Hearst Metrotone News Collection at the UCLA Film & Television Archive. The two-hour program includes Babe Ruth’s first day with the Boston Braves and last as a regular player; JFK tossing out the first ball of the season; Stan Musial’s 3,000th hit (at Wrigley Field); a Hollywood charity game with Buster Keaton and Jack Benny; Sandy Koufax’s retirement press conference; Jackie Robinson relaxing at home with his family; Yank showgirls teaching Japanese women the great American pastime; and much, much more… Program approx. 120 min. Special thanks to Chris Horak, Todd Wiener, and Steven Hill of UCLA Film & Television Archive and Bruce Goldstein of Film Forum, NYC.

Summer Cinematheque/35mm Forever!

Our summer programming will provide due attention to the once standard and now increasingly rarified mode of motion picture exhibition via 35mm film prints. More than two thirds of our selections, an exciting array of international gems from throughout cinema history, will be shown on 35mm. Our other Summer picks include attractive new digital restorations of global movie classics, a sneak preview of one of the year’s best reviewed American indies, and a lovingly assembled collection of baseball-themed newsreels.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.