Free.

press release: The Basement Band originated in the basement of the Spring Green General Store–a spin off from the Acoustic and Bluegrass Jams. Michael Connors, Tim Dement, Bill Scott, Ron Poast and Bill Ronne play “Americana” with elements of Country, Roots-Rock, Folk, Bluegrass, Old Time, R & B, and Blues. You’ll find them upstairs or downstairs depending on the store crowd. When downstairs you may have the chance to witness their creative musical process as band members meet and rehearse new and origiinal material.