Basic Bicycle Safety Check

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

Before heading out on the road or trail, make sure your bike is in good working order. Bring your bike to the Verona Public Library on Tuesday June 13, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Dan Atkins, owner of Atkins Verona Bicycle Shoppe, will inspect it. John Rider, from the Wisconsin Bike Federation, will have resources available about biking in Wisconsin. This event will take place in the library parking lot. In case of rain, it will move inside.

This event is free and open to the public.  Registration is required and is limited to 20 participants. All ages are welcome, but participants under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. To register, or for information, visit  www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180.  

