Bassliss, Fake News, Mouth Full of Chicken, William Linden

press release: Come celebrate the big 3-0 with Ashley and friends!

Lineup:

William Linden – William Linden is a Madison born singer songwriter. His influences include Bruce Springsteen, The Tallest Man on Earth, Jeff Rosenstock and numerous others, His songs are often more like short prayers or reflections on love and scars. William’s guitar reflects this musical state, well loved and broken in.

Mouth Full Of Chicken – Mouthful of Chicken came from humble origins. Originally started as an attempt to get free chicken from McGee’s Chicken on Park St, Biggie Bee and The Goon have quickly risen to notoriety with their unabashedly crass ukulele tunes. We hope you enjoy a mouthful of the salty and savory creativity we leave out on stage for our fans.

Fake News –

Bassliss – This powerhouse quartet boasts elements of alternative rock with hardcore funk, heavy metal, and jam band stylings. Their crunchy rhythms, seamless flow, and intricate licks will leave you wanting more. Bassliss is releasing a full album in early 2018 titled Ice Dunes. Their first EP released on July 8th of 2015.

***Flow Toys ENCOURAGED***

$5 Donation recommended for performers – donation box will be at the door. Baked goods will be available! Please DO NOT bring any store-bought gifts and the like. If you would like to give a gift please consider either making something, giving an experience, or donating to the artists, who are giving their valuable time to perform for us!