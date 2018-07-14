press release: This year for the first time, Belleville will host Bastille Day Lakefest, an event that combines Belleville Lakefest and the Storm the Bastille 5K Run/Walk annual events. Bastille Day Lakefest is a unique festival that will celebrate Lake Belle View, the Community Park amenities, Main Street and the town’s French Heritage. The festival will offer natures shows, promote health & wellness and encourage community connections. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Belleville Community Health Improvement Project and the Belleville Community Assistance Program.

Free use of canoes and kayaks will be available for enjoyment of the community and visitors during the festival. There will be individual adult & youth kayak race and team adult & youth canoe race. A 1-mile Youth Run will take place on the Lake Belle View loop and a 5K Run/Walk will start and end on Main Street. First, second and third place winners will be awarded with a medal in seven age categories. The festival will offer various programs throughout the day including a Raptor Show by Hoo’s Woods Dianne Moller, a French Fur Trade Reenactment Camp, Nature Education by naturalist & humorist David Stokes, Nature Photography Contest Display, Belleville History & French Heritage Display, Carp Fishing Contest, Tai Chi, Zumba in the Park, River Boat Rides on the Sugar River, Live Acoustic Music featuring the Briar Pickers, Lake Restoration & Development Presentation and a French-themed Foot Parade traversing historic French sites in Belleville. Food vending and drinks will be provided by the Wildcats GridIron Club, Twisted Tree, Lingonberry Llama and Hops Garden. Landmark Creamery will provide cheese tastings while The Friends of the Belleville Library will host an ice cream sale.

Organizations and companies interested to vend in, volunteer at or sponsor the event can email BastilleDayLakefest@gmail.com. Individuals interested to enter the Nature Photography Contest can contact Anthony Schmit at schmita@belleville.k12.wi.us. Individuals and teams interested to participate in the Kayak or Canoe Race can contact Kelly Hickman at help@sugarriveroutfitters.com. Individuals interested to participate in the Youth Run or 5K Run/Walk can contact Michelle Flick at flickster6@charter.net. Additional information is posted on the event’s Facebook page @BastilleDayLakefest. Admission is free. Donations are welcome. Bastille Day Lakefest is organized in cooperation with the Belleville Public Library, Belleville School District, Village of Belleville, Belleville Wildlife Committee, Belleville Historical Society and Sugar River Outfitters.