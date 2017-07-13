press release:

Thursday July 13 and Friday July 14- 11am-11:30pm; Saturday July 15- 10am-11:30pm (Kid’s Day Activities 10am – 3pm); Sunday July 16- 11am-9pm

Bastille Days, Milwaukee’s popular french festival and one of the nation’s largest french-themed celebrations, returns to downtown Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square Park, July 13 – 16. The free four-day bash attracts over 250,000 visitors annually who enjoy live music, an international marketplace, chef and wine demos, French and Cajun cuisine, roaming busker entertainment and a signature 43-foot Eiffel Tower replica offering hourly light shows.