Bats Live!
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
These superheroes of the night sky are responsible for worldwide pest control, seed dispersal, and pollination among other benefits. Jennifer Redell, WDNR bat biologist, will teach about the importance of these amazing animals and unearth the mysteries of Wisconsin's bats. Jennifer will be accompanied by live bat ambassadors! The presentation room will be dark, so not recommended for very young children. Grown-ups should plan to sit with their little ones.
Info
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Kids & Family