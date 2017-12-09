Battle of the Chocolates
Metcalfe's Market West Towne 7455 Mineral Point Rd, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
press release: Sample more than 40 gourmet chocolate bars and vote for your favorite! Lines move quickly. :) Find the perfect gift for the chocolate-lovers on your holiday gift list (and let's be honest, isn't that almost everyone?).
Time: 11am - 3pm, December 9 and 10, Metcalfe's Market Hilldale and West Towne
