Battle of the Sexes

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

USA | 121 min | PG-13 | DCP | Dir. Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris

Fri Dec 8 | 5:30 PM

Sat Dec 9 | 8:00 PM

Sun Dec 10 | 3:00 PM

In the wake of the sexual revolution and the rise of the women’s movement, the 1973 tennis match between women’s world champion Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and ex-men’s-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) was billed as the BATTLE OF THE SEXES and became one of the most watched televised sports events of all time, reaching 90 million viewers around the world.

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
608-262-1143
