BCycle Grand Opening

press release: Ian’s Pizza and Madison BCycle are excited to kick off a new partnership and a new sponsored BCycle station outside the Ian’s Pizza location at the top of State Street. To celebrate, they are co-hosting a Grand Opening Event on Thursday, July 6, from 11am-1pm at the new station. Madison BCycle will offer free rides throughout the event, and attendees will enjoy free pizza slices, swag, music, and more.

Free rides can be redeemed at any Madison BCycle kiosk by entering the promo code 47263. The promo code grants riders 24 hours of free 30-minute rides. Rides over 30 minutes are subject to usage fees, and a credit card is required to check out a bike. Riders can find their nearest BCycle station by visiting the BCycle website or by downloading the BCycle app (http://bcycle.com/app).