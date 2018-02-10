Be Mine: Valentine Illustration
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Join Bubbler artist-in-residence, Rachal Duggan of RADillustrates for a morning of drop-in drawing. Rachal invites you to draw and create cards for all the people, pets, and places you love. Various materials will be provided for individuals who wish to engage in this open drawing studio time. All levels of experience are welcome! The artist-in-residence program is sponsored by Scooter Software.
