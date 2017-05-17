Bean Feed

Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: SCFL's Committee on Political Education (COPE) will hold its 58th Annual Bean Feed next Wednesday, May 17th from 6-7:15pm at the Madison Labor Temple.

Bean Feed is the Federation's annual fundraising event for its political education program. One $5 ticket buys all the hot dogs, baked beans, and sides you can eat, along with one soda or beer. Vegetarian options are available. There are no speeches and no program, just a good meal and a chance to meet community members and elected officials.

See you there!

