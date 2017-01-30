Beat the Winter Blues

press release: Looking for a way to chase away the winter blues? Come cure your cabin fever on a crisp winter night at our Beat Winter Blues party! Join other kindred spirits on Friday, February 24 from 6-9 pm at VSA Wisconsin, 1709 Aberg Avenue in Madison.

Stroll through our art gallery to discover how military veterans are using the creative arts to battle the physical and emotional scars resulting from service to our country. Consider purchasing a work for your home or office. An additional 40 works of art by people with disabilities will also be for sale.

Heat up with refreshments, soda and beer. Music for dancing and decompressing will be provided by the Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Quartet from 7-9 pm. Partake in our wine pull . . . everyone who purchases a pull leaves with a bottle of wine!

Admission is free. Donations, art and beverage purchases warm our hearts and will give children and adults with disabilities the opportunity to share their voice and reveal their abilities and talents through the creative arts. For more information, please visit www.vsawis.org or call 608-241-2131.