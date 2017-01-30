Beat the Winter Blues

to Google Calendar - Beat the Winter Blues - 2017-02-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beat the Winter Blues - 2017-02-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beat the Winter Blues - 2017-02-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - Beat the Winter Blues - 2017-02-24 18:00:00

VSA Wisconsin 1709 Aberg Ave., Suite 1 , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Looking for a way to chase away the winter blues?  Come cure your cabin fever on a crisp winter night at our Beat Winter Blues party! Join other kindred spirits on Friday, February 24 from 6-9 pm at VSA Wisconsin, 1709 Aberg Avenue in Madison.

Stroll through our art gallery to discover how military veterans are using the creative arts to battle the physical and emotional scars resulting from service to our country. Consider purchasing a work for your home or office. An additional 40 works of art by people with disabilities will also be for sale.

Heat up with refreshments, soda and beer. Music for dancing and decompressing will be provided by the Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Quartet from 7-9 pm. Partake in our wine pull . . . everyone who purchases a pull leaves with a bottle of wine!

Admission is free. Donations, art and beverage purchases warm our hearts and will give children and adults with disabilities the opportunity to share their voice and reveal their abilities and talents through the creative arts. For more information, please visit www.vsawis.org or call 608-241-2131.

Info

VSA Wisconsin 1709 Aberg Ave., Suite 1 , Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

Fundraisers, Special Events

Visit Event Website

608-241-2131

to Google Calendar - Beat the Winter Blues - 2017-02-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beat the Winter Blues - 2017-02-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beat the Winter Blues - 2017-02-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - Beat the Winter Blues - 2017-02-24 18:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Friday

February 3, 2017

Saturday

February 4, 2017

Sunday

February 5, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer