BeatleFest

press release: Celebrate the music of the Beatles with us on Labor Day Monday from 11 am to 6:30 pm as local musicians play all Beatles music. Join us in the back yard, sample our special Festival Menu and toast the afternoon with Furthermore beer. Bring a chair (and perhaps some bug repellent) and join Beatles lovers from all over. Special Festival menu and Furthermore beer on tap. Dance and sing along. The day is family friendly and fun. Check our website for performance information.