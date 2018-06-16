Beatmakers Brawl

press release: It's battle season. Get your best beats ready and meet us at The Frequency for Wisconsin's biggest producer battle. Come early for a professional development Q&A session with the judges and stay for the intense competition and featured performances including Benny Sosa.

We are proud to announce our celebrity judge, D-Teck, A&R for Konvict Muzik and Billboard charting producer. Local judges include: DJ Pain 1, platinum producer for Jeezy, Kevin Gates, Rick Ross and more; and Joey Villa aka RemedyBornMuzik, an sound engineer whose credits include 2Chainz, Public Enemy and more.

1st place prize: $200 cash and a Pro membership with Beatstars.com

2nd place prize: Pro membership with Beatstars.com

You may sign up to battle at the venue or click here to reserve your spot. This is an 18+ event. To watch, tickets are $7 if you're 21 plus or $10 if you're under 21. To battle, entry fee is $25.

Battle Format: >>Round 1: one 60 second beat >>Round 2: one 60 second beat >>Round 3: one 60 second beat Final Round: two 60 second beats.

Battle rules: Producers must pay $25 entry fee to battle. Producers must have a separate beat for each round. Plan to win! Bring enough beats to get you through all rounds. Please come prepared with your beats ready to play in mp3 format, flash/USB drive preferred, CDs accepted. NO PHONES OR HARD DRIVES. No exceptions.

This event is not-for-profit. Proceeds will support Urban Community Arts Network programming, which is designed to benefit the greater Madison Hip-Hop Community!