Tickets $30

press release: For almost 40 years, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet has been making some of the most potent and popular Cajun music on the planet. Born out of the rich Acadian ancestry of its members and created and driven by bandleader Michael Doucet’s spellbinding fiddle playing and soulful vocals, Grammy winners BeauSoleil are notorious for bringing even the most staid audiences to their feet. Their distinctive sound derives from the distilled spirits of New Orleans jazz, blues rock, folk, swamp pop, Zydeco, country, and bluegrass. Entertaining listeners everywhere from the Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans to Carnegie Hall, and all the way across the pond to Richard Thompson’s Meltdown Festival in England, BeauSoleil continues to captivate audiences the world over.