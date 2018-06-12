TUE, JUN 12 - SUN, SEP 2, 2018. RECEPTION: FRI, JUN 29, 6-8 PM

press release: Gallery III: Beauty A Social Construct, by #ReclaimBeauty & Comfort Wasikhongo

This exhibition investigates beauty as a cultural construct through imagery of the body. Hauer uses photography to capture unfiltered images and challenge contemporary perceptions. Wasikhongo reveals the anatomy and strength of the human body through paintings of professional bodybuilders.