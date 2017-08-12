Beauty and the Beast

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is taken prisoner by a beast (Dan Stevens) in its castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the beast's hideous exterior, allowing her to recognize the kind heart and soul of the true prince that hides inside. Seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Rated PG for some action violence, peril and frightening images. Light refreshments will be provided.

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-274-3107
