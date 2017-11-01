× Expand marlee carlson

press release: The Madison Area Down Syndrome Society hosted a “Gallery 21” event on March 21, 2017, featuring a photography gallery that included 30 photos of people of all ages who have Down syndrome. Nine local photographers donated their time and talent to take these photos that represent the beauty beyond the diagnosis. The photo gallery is now traveling to various locations throughout the Madison area to raise awareness of the potential of individuals with Down syndrome.