× Expand Becca Stevens

$21.

press release: With unmatched style and intricate melodies, Becca Stevens is making waves in the international music scene. Drawing comparisons to Björk and St. Vincent, Stevens combines pop, rock, funk, and R&B to create new and thought provoking rhythms and lyrics.

With four albums as lead vocalist and fifteen as a guest, she has collaborated with artists such as Esperanza Spalding, José James, Dayna Stephens, and, most recently, Snarky Puppy. Stevens has been listed as one of Kurt Elling's favorite jazz vocalists, dubbed "New York's best kept secret" by The New York Times, and called "a great musical mind" by PopMatters.com. Her complex and dreamy music has received consistent praise. Loved by critics and audiences alike, Stevens' take on pop and jazz is a thrilling interpretation of modern musical composition.