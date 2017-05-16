Are you curious about the world of software development? Do you consider yourself technical and want to see inside the mind of one of your peers? Join Karen Rahmeier as she describes some of the techniques she has honed over the last two decades of writing software applications. Specifically, learn how she breaks down problems and works through them in byte-sized pieces along the way to building a functional java web application. This talk is intended for computer science and information technology students, adults seeking a career change into a technical field, and tech bootcamp graduates with one to three years of employment in the tech sector. Portions of the talk will be quite technical, but the overview and learning techniques are accessible to a more general audience, and all experience levels are welcome. Come be inspired to take the next step in your professional development by discovering a few new concepts or tools that will make your job easier.

About Codecinella: We are local Madison, Wisconsin women software developers, students and professionals, looking to strengthen our community, and to encourage more women to become involved in the technology field. Most of us really like solving puzzles, writing code, and learning new technical skills. Some of us are geeks. Some of us are very new to the field, and think we'll like it, but need a safe learning environment in which to figure out how fun it is and how well we fit. All are welcome. We focus on technical talks and hands-on technical workshops, as well as low-key hack sessions. If you want to present a technical talk, we'll help you do that, too. Codecinella operates as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization through fiscal sponsorship by the Center for Community Stewardship (C4CS), our fiscal agent. Please RSVP to this event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/becoming-a-full-stack-java-web-developer-tickets-33647377211