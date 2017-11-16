Becoming More "You" by Building Community

Dream Big: Do you crave deeper, more meaningful relationships? What if it were possible to be built up as an individual while creating community and helping others? Join Kimberly Zahasky R.N. of Blue River Chiropractic and the Professional Optimist and learn to create a life that is fulfilled by giving. Learn how to become the best and most authentic you by serving others in a community setting. Kimberly will discuss tips on how to identify groups that you would like to be part of, how to get involved, and how to make a difference.